Barbara B. Yacabell
1933 - 2020
Barbara B. Yacabell, age 87, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away this past Thursday. Born in Mainz, Germany, on January 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late August and Anna Ullman Mushoff.

A seamstress by trade, Mrs. Yacabell had worked at Joy Trim, Wilmington, DE, and retired from Dannemann Fabrics, Newark, DE. She loved working outside around her home, sewing, and crafting.

Survivors include her son, Lewis P. Yacabell, IV; and sisters, Giesella and Ria, both of Germany.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Yacabell was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis P. Yacabell, III; 3 sisters; and her many beloved canine and feline pets.

Funeral service with interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
