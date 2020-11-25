Barbara Griswold of Martinsburg, WV, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by her family, celebrating her 86 years of life. Born November 17, 1934, in Avis, PA, she was the daughter of the late Grace and Russell Bliler.As a military wife, Barbara was enormously proud of her husband's service to his country. Barbara never met a stranger, and spent her life appreciating the simple pleasures. In addition to her proud role of a military wife, she and her husband laughed together, took many spontaneous car rides, and enjoyed each other's company for 58 years. After raising children of their own, Barbara and her husband served as emergency foster parents for the State of Delaware, serving approximately 100 children over their many years of service. Today, they are dancing together again. Barbara was a member of Fairwinds Baptist Church, Bear, DE.Survivors include her children, Sondra Griswold, Clarkesville,TN; Roy Griswold, Virginia Beach, VA, Dianne Rudisill (husband Gary), Martinsburg, WV, Harry Griswold (wife Tammy), Oxford, PA; brothers, Glenn Bliler and Norman Bliler, Jersey Shore, PA; grandchildren, Daniel Smith, Deanna Rudisill, Gary Rudisill, Jr., Kristina Snyder, Jason Rudisill, Harry Griswold, II, Michael Griswold, Whitney Griswold, Justin Ortega, Andrew Revels; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Wayne Griswold; brother, Kenneth Bliler; and two grandchildren, Heidi Stottelmyer and Franklin Stottelmyer III.Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.