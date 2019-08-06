|
Barbara Joan Aiken (nee Grubb) died peacefully at Abbey Manor on the morning of Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born October 20, 1932, in Glenolden, PA, to the late Lewis and Alma Grubb. She spent most of her adult life outside of South Chesapeake City, MD, in a home built by her husband of more than fifty years, the late Robert L. Aiken.
Barbara was an excellent seamstress who enjoyed knitting and crocheting. In addition, she studied oil painting under Cedric Egeli, and local artist Irene Swyka. After her children left home, she learned wheel-thrown pottery and set up a full-sized kiln at her home.
She was a passionate Master Gardener who took courses at Longwood Gardens. Barbara devoted many hours of volunteer work at The Tome School, which all of her children attended and later worked in real estate for Patterson Schwartz Realty in Newark, DE. After a trip to England in the late 1980's, she became a lover of all things English, and together with Bob, took numerous trips to the British Isles. Never one to sit still, she took up beekeeping in her seventies!
Barbara is survived by her four children, Susan A. Coomer of Chestertown, MD, Katie A. Ritter of Monkton, MD, Sarah E. Brown of Newark, DE, and Robert S. Aiken of Philadelphia, PA. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 7, 2019