Barbara Jean Harris, 65, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Born in Charlestown, MD, on Feb. 4, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Harley Robert and Dorothy Frances (Hart) Adkins.
Barbara worked as a caregiver for many years.
She is survived by two sisters: Wanda Lee Green (Will); Aletha Anne Bobb; and three brothers: Harley "Richard" Adkins, Mark Robert Adkins and John Edward "Mountain" Adkins (Betty).
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, April 10, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Charlestown Fire House, 307 Market Street, Charlestown, MD. Private interment will be in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 5, 2019