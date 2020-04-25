|
|
Barbara Kohler, 84 of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 30, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Julia (Ferrara) Jacobson. She was the wife of the late David Kohler.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Kohler worked as a bookkeeper Morning Cheer and Dr. Leatherwood. She was a longtime member of Greenridge Baptist Church, Aston, PA.
Survivors include her 3 children: Bruce Kohler (Toni) of Gibbstown, NJ, Robert Kohler (Myra) of North East, MD and Lisa Yarns (David) of Zion Grove, PA; 23 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.
Services will be private with interment in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 29, 2020