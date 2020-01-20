|
|
Barbara Lucille Lewis, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born in Marion, OH, on June 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Howard S. and Grace McIntire Baker.
Mrs. Lewis retired from Walmart, Elkton, where she was a cashier in the Lawn and Garden department. She was a member of Crossroads Bible Church, Elkton. Mrs. Lewis loved her family, having family get-togethers, and all animals. She enjoyed embroidery, cross stitch, and crocheted blankets for all of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies. Mrs. Lewis was a social butterfly and loved talking about Heaven.
Survivors include her children, Michael T. Druyor (Del), Chesapeake, VA, Cheryl K. Lewis (Carl), Port Deposit, MD, and Tammy S. Kelley, Queenstown, MD; siblings, Vernon Baker, Rhode Island, Janet Gracely, Florida, Linda Klehm, Ohio, and Howard Baker, Maine; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Lewis, Sr.; and first husband, Marvin L. Druyor.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Road, Elkton, MD, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , or to the , in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020