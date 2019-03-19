Barbara Sue Blakeley, 67, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, with her loving family by her side.

A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born Sept. 18, 1951, the daughter of the late Jessie Lee and Pauline (Marshall) Smith.

Barbara enjoyed playing computer games. She loved to cook, especially for her family. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life and she loved the time spent with them. She also loved her grand dogs: Stinky and Daisy.

Survivors include her loving husband, Rick Blakeley; four children: Paula Burroughs (Kenny), of North East, MD; Harry "Butch" Goodyear (Martha), of Stanton, VA; James Goodyear (Annette), of North East, MD; David Blakeley (Michelle), of Port Deposit, MD; five siblings: Wanda McCracken, of Charlestown, MD; Paul James Smith, of Rising Sun, MD; Patty Miller, of Elkton, MD; Ricky Smith, of North East, MD; and Virginia Smith, of North East, MD. She is also survived by her 13 beloved grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Jessie Goodyear.

Funeral service, conducted by Pastor Jack Cohen will be held Wednesday, March 20, 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be on Tuesday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019