Born on March 28, 1938, Barbara W. Hambleton passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late John R. and Doris H. Alexander.

Barbara was the founder and co-owner of Captain's Quarters for Pets, LLC, in Elkton, MD. It was her dream to open a boarding kennel and she fulfilled that dream on February 14, 1991. She loved animals, raising and showing dogs with her daughter under her kennel name "Barway". Her first Am Staff, Captain, was honored in the name of her kennel. In addition, she enjoyed judging dog shows and traveling to the beach with her daughter and grandchildren. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed latch-hooking, jigsaw puzzles, reading, puzzle books, watching television, and listening to music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. When she was younger, Barbara would dance on American Bandstand and served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Barbara will be greatly missed by her daughter, Holly Carhart and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Sara, Kati, Ben, Devin, and Lauren; and two great-grandsons. She is also survived by her son, Alex Hambleton; grandchildren, Amanda and Alexa; and brother, Stephen Alexander.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, John and James Alexander; and sister, Deborah Alexander.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary