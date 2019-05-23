Benjamin Charles Allen, age 65, of Rising Sun, MD, after his battle of five years with leukemia, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at P H. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 16, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles and Ida Spence Allen.

Mr. Allen graduated in 1971 from Elkton High School, and was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Fastrak Express Trucking as shop manager, and previously was a truck manager for Floral Plant Growers, both in Rising Sun. He loved being with his family, and enjoyed going out on his boat fishing. An avid gardener, Mr. Allen enjoyed providing family and friends with the bountiful harvest from his garden.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Susan "Suzzi" Allen; sons, John Allen and Mitchell Allen, both of Rising Sun, MD; and sister, Nadine Allen, Elkton, MD.

Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Chapel, 1949 Joseph Biggs Highway, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

