More Obituaries for BENJAMIN BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN Jessie BOYD


1954 - 2020
BENJAMIN Jessie BOYD Obituary
Benjamin Jessie Boyd, 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on July 19, 1954, he was the son of Jefferson Boyd II and Pauline Boyd of North East, Md.

He retired from W.L. Gore and Associates after 38 years of service.



He is preceded in death by his father, Jefferson Milton Boyd II and brother Jefferson Boyd III.

Benjamin is survived by his wife of 40 years Rose Boyd; children: Cody Boyd, Jessica Starnes (Bryan) and Melanie Boyd (Ray); grandchildren: Brittney Boyd, Coty Boyd, Jensyn Mains, Allison Starnes, Rebecca Starnes, Nicholas Starnes, Dylan Starnes and Hunter Boyd; 8 great grandchildren; siblings: Bonnie Scheitrum (Bill), Paula Chapin, Scott Boyd (Zelma) and Yvonne Dvorak; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to ChristianaCare, Union Hospital, 106 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

A celebration honoring his life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Rising Sun Banquet Hall, 300 Joseph Biggs Highway, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 21, 2020
