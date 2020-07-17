Benjamin William Sipe, age 31, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in Chestertown, MD, on April 27, 1989, he was the son of Novena L. Bramble (Andrew Rzucidlo), Atglen, PA, and Robert D. Sipe, Jr., Rock Hall, MD.Mr. Sipe was employed in the lawn care industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, playing video games, and working on cars.In addition to his parents, survivors include his sons, Jasper Sipe, James Cleary, and Christopher Keener; brother, Robert D. Sipe (Melissa), Kennedyville, MD, and their children, Dean and Mackenzie; maternal grandfather, Ronald Ganzman; paternal grandparents, Bob and Roseanne Sipe; aunt, Sonya Brumit; cousin, Ryan Brumit; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Mr. Sipe was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Virginia "Nana" Ganzman.Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.