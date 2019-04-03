Cecil Whig Obituaries
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Bernice Mae Nickerson, 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Newark, DE.
Born in West Virginia, on August 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Arvena (Pritt) Dean.
She retired from the Comfort Inn, Newark, DE, as a Manager and also a homemaker.
Survived by one son, Walter Biggers (Kim), of Elkton, MD; three daughters: Sharon White (Bill), of Elkton, MD; Karen Blankenship (Michael); Charlotte Steele, of North East, MD; three stepsons: Jeff A. Nickerson (Nancy), R. Earl Nickerson, of Earleville, MD; Curtis Nickerson (Susan), of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; stepdaughters: Lisa Rhoades (Mark), of Chesapeake City, MD; Linda Hicks (Tim), of Pittsburgh, PA; one sister, Betty Sue Fritz, of Virginia; and many grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her late brothers: Charles D. Dean Sr., Roy Dean; and late sister, Helen Bolt.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will follow services in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 5, 2019
