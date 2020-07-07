Bertha Ann Chinault, age 70 of Elkton, MD, formerly of North East, MD passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 (Father's Day).



Born March 7, 1950 to Bertha V. McDonald Chinault Medeiros of Elkton, MD and the late Walter Wilson "Dickie" Chinault of Bowling Green, VA. Granddaughter of the late Inez Smallwood, McDonald, Polkamus Reynolds of Baltimore, MD and the late Samuel B. and Annie S. Chinault of Bowling Green, VA..



In addition to her loving mother, Bertha is survived by her five siblings, Autry W. and Timothy D. Chinault of Elkton, MD, and Arthur L. Chinault (Doris) of North East, MD, Debbie D. Duquette and Jane H. Reed (A.J.) of Elkton, MD; many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, and many cousins.



Bertha will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.



Bertha was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan. She never missed a game if she could help it. Bertha loved family gatherings and always made sure to have her camera ready.



Bertha will be laid to rest with her father in Bowling Green, VA. Her eulogy will be done by Kenneth Fauble, her cousin.



Everything in Virginia will be handled by the Stokes Funeral Home. No date has been set at this time due to COVID-19. It will be a graveside service for family and close friends only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



