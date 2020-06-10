Beryl Kenneth Gore Sr.
1942 - 2020
Beryl Kenneth Gore, age 78, Millsboro, DE passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1942 in Lancaster, PA to the late Bayne Sylvester Gore and Moncie (Gray) Gore.

Beryl is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Yvonne "Gail" Gore; son, Beryl Kenneth Gore Jr. "Kenny" and his wife, Theresa; daughter, Dawn Denise Quirk and her husband, John; grandchildren: Beryl K. Gore III, Ashley Lynn Gore, and Cheyanne Lee Quirk; brothers: Bayne Sylvester Gore Jr. and his wife, Emma and Earl Gore and his wife, Jean; sisters: Juanita Finefrock and her husband, Jim and Linda Blevins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Gore.

A celebration of Beryl's life will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. To read the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com .



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
JUN
18
Service
03:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
Inurnment
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Our sincere condolences to all.
Rhonda and Rob Quay
Friend
