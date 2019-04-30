Bessie Dvorak, 98, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, on May 14, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Stella Fliadis Kiloski.

Mrs. Dvorak retired from Avon Products, Newark, DE. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Elkton. Mrs. Dvorak loved spending time with her family and enjoyed visits to Atlantic City and Delaware Park. She also attended the Elkton Senior Center and liked to play Bingo.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dvorak was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Dvorak in 1987; as well as her three brothers and six sisters.

Survivors include her children, James H. Dvorak (Sharon), Knightdale, NC, Kenneth P. Dvorak (Daria), Elkton, MD, and Patricia A. Dvorak Trotto (Joe), Lewes, DE; sister, Dorothy Kiloski Currier, Perryville, MD; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, with visitation in the church chapel from 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2019