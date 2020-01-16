|
Bessie Mae Holmes, age 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Greene, NY, on August 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Price and Ethel Fowlston Curtis.
Mrs. Holmes retired as a parts driver for Nissan. She was a life member of the VFW Post #8175 Ladies Auxiliary, Elkton, and loved her dog, Chewy.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Dotson (Lonnie), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Cassie Dotson (Jeremy) and Lonnie Dotson (Jessica); and longtime friends, Nancy and Ron Rosciszewski.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holmes was preceded in death by her sister, Gwen Cuda; and former husband, George Holmes.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Community Services Foundation--Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 17, 2020