Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie M. Holmes


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie M. Holmes Obituary
Bessie Mae Holmes, age 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Greene, NY, on August 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Price and Ethel Fowlston Curtis.

Mrs. Holmes retired as a parts driver for Nissan. She was a life member of the VFW Post #8175 Ladies Auxiliary, Elkton, and loved her dog, Chewy.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Dotson (Lonnie), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Cassie Dotson (Jeremy) and Lonnie Dotson (Jessica); and longtime friends, Nancy and Ron Rosciszewski.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holmes was preceded in death by her sister, Gwen Cuda; and former husband, George Holmes.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Community Services Foundation--Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -