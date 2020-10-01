1/1
Bessie "Connie" Tribbitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie "Connie" Tribbitt, 66, of Elkton, Maryland passed away on September 24th, 2020. Born to the late Ernest and Gladys (Hignutt) Tribbitt of Kent County, Maryland. Connie attended Galena High School and later lived and worked in Cecil County. Connie is remembered by her daughter, Dawn (Kevin) Horsey of Elkton, and her son, Jordan (Samantha) Tribbitt of Elkton; grandchildren: Jacob Horsey, Zachary Horsey and Logan Horsey; sisters, Debra "Debbie" Stanley and Joan Jenkins; niece, Carrie-Anne Stanley; great nephew, Jayden Clark; and numerous other living relatives, dear friends, and family pets. Full obituary can be viewed at StranoFeeley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved