1/1
Bethly Roma "Beth" Guilbault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bethly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bethly Roma "Beth" Guilbault, age 91, of Bear, DE, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Malcolm and Annie (Simpson) McCutcheon. Born and raised in Woonsocket, RI, Beth moved to Newark, DE before settling in Conowingo, MD. A woman of strong faith, she was extremely active at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church where she shared a special bond with her church family. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, walking with her dog Moxie, and spending time with her family. Beth loved everyone and everyone loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ovilla "Gil" Guilbault; son, Jesse Guilbault; sisters, Dorothy Adams and Barbara Caya; and brothers, Sonny and Allen McCutcheon. Beth is survived by her son, Donald Guilbault (Terri); daughter, Denise Cutler (Ronald); brother, Donald McCutcheon (Carol); sisters, Helen Mumford and Ellen Houle; sister-in-law, Beverly McCutcheon; grandchildren, Jesse Jr., (Karen), Robin (Guy), Wesley, Donald Jr., and Bethly (Shane); great grandchildren, Lyndsey, J.D., Faith, Alyssa, Cole, Hunter, Melodi, and Lyrabel; and her best friend and beloved pet, Moxie.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-378-0300

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved