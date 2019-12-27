|
Betty Ann Divadio, 74 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at home.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on April 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and the late Ida (Wiggins) Divadio Hard.
Betty loved spending time with her family. She was a woman of few words but had a heart full of love and kindness.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Ray and Josephine Walker.
She is survived by her brother: Bill Divadio of Conowingo, MD; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 1, 2020