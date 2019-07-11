Services CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST 127 SOUTH MAIN STREET North East , MD 21901 (410) 287-6166 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Loveall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Heisler Loveall

1935 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Betty Heisler Loveall, 83 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.



Born in Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, on November 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Willard F. and the late Hilda (Reynolds) Heisler.



Betty graduated from North East High School in 1953, and was secretary of the NEHS Alumni Association for many years, handling the mailing of the annual announcements of the reunion for all graduates.



She started working at DuPont in the Textile Fibers Department in 1960 and had 31 years of service in at her retirement in 1991. During that time, she handled the arrangements for the annual Fibers Reunion for 25 years.



Betty was a life-long member of North East United Methodist Church. She was very active in the church, serving as Church Council Secretary for many years, on the Board of Trustees and was a member of the Choir. Betty was instrumental in forming the Handbell Choir and directing it for 15 years. After she stepped down as director, she continued ringing with them for many more years.



Betty loved playing duplicate bridge, which she learned in retirement while playing with Marge Hunt. Achieving the rank of Life Master she continued playing regularly until her passing. She enjoyed bowling. She also loved to travel, visiting 49 US States, all except Hawaii, and 5 European Countries.



Survivors include her son: "Bud", William Forrest Loveall, II of Austin, TX; grandson: "Kenny", John Kenneth Heisler Loveall of Austin, TX; her sister: Nancy Leathrum (Rev. George Leathrum); a nephew: David Leathrum; and 3 great nieces: Crystal Leathrum Arenas, Audrey Leathrum and Grace Knopp.



Visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.



Funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at North East United Methodist Church, 308 South Main Street, North East, MD, with an additional visitation beginning at 9:00 am.



Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.



Please no flowers. Betty asked for you to instead, just send memorial contributions to the NEHS Scholarship Foundation, North East United Methodist Church, or , all in care of the funeral home.



