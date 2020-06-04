Betty Jane Jacks, age 89, of Calvert, MD, passed away on June 1, 2020.
Born in Akron, OH on October 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Marna Burdetta Bond and Homer Lewis Bond.
Betty graduated from East High School in 1948. She retired in 1994 from St. Thomas Hospital, Akron, OH after a long career of helping others. She lived between Maryland and Texas before finally calling Maryland home. She enjoyed her crafts, puzzles and bible studies. Betty was a cancer survivor. Her biggest enjoyment came from family.
She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Cj Bitner (Leo), of Conowingo, MD and Diane Lynn Ponder of Perryton, TX, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her lifelong companion and best friend: Richard Von Underwood, granddaughter: Taylor Renee', son-in-law: Robert Ponder, brothers: William Bond, Richard Bond and sister: Evelyn Corder.
Funeral services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Born in Akron, OH on October 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Marna Burdetta Bond and Homer Lewis Bond.
Betty graduated from East High School in 1948. She retired in 1994 from St. Thomas Hospital, Akron, OH after a long career of helping others. She lived between Maryland and Texas before finally calling Maryland home. She enjoyed her crafts, puzzles and bible studies. Betty was a cancer survivor. Her biggest enjoyment came from family.
She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Cj Bitner (Leo), of Conowingo, MD and Diane Lynn Ponder of Perryton, TX, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her lifelong companion and best friend: Richard Von Underwood, granddaughter: Taylor Renee', son-in-law: Robert Ponder, brothers: William Bond, Richard Bond and sister: Evelyn Corder.
Funeral services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 4, 2020.