Betty Jane (Bond) Jacks
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane Jacks, age 89, of Calvert, MD, passed away on June 1, 2020.

Born in Akron, OH on October 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Marna Burdetta Bond and Homer Lewis Bond.

Betty graduated from East High School in 1948. She retired in 1994 from St. Thomas Hospital, Akron, OH after a long career of helping others. She lived between Maryland and Texas before finally calling Maryland home. She enjoyed her crafts, puzzles and bible studies. Betty was a cancer survivor. Her biggest enjoyment came from family.

She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Cj Bitner (Leo), of Conowingo, MD and Diane Lynn Ponder of Perryton, TX, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her lifelong companion and best friend: Richard Von Underwood, granddaughter: Taylor Renee', son-in-law: Robert Ponder, brothers: William Bond, Richard Bond and sister: Evelyn Corder.

Funeral services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved