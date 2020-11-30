1/
Betty Jean (Scott) Miller
1942 - 2020
Betty Jean Miller, 78 years, of North East, MD, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at home. Born March 7, 1942 in Bennettsville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Benbow and Aggie Johnson Scott.

Mrs. Miller was a member of the Mercy Baptist Church of North East, MD, and formerly employed as a cashier by the Chesapeake House of North East, MD.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ralph A. Miller; daughters, Deborah A. Dodsworth (William), Theresa L. Miller (Michael Cox), Bonnie J. Patrick, Roxanne Sutton, Betty J. Williams (Timothy); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, her grandson, Mark L. Capano; great granddaughter, Rebekah L. Boyd; brothers, Donald N. Scott and Thomas H. Scott.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Steve Nissley of the Mercy Baptist Church of North East, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in the North East United Methodist Church Cemetery, North East, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
