Betty June Thompson, 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1938 to the late Millard Samuel Buskell and Lucille Beatrice Buskell (Williams).
Betty loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching the soap opera, "Young and Restless." As a homemaker, Betty loved to cook. She read the Bible and was right with the Lord.
Betty is survived by her son, Harold "Pete" Thompson, of Elkton, MD; son, Herbert "Wayne" Thompson (Angie), of Elkton, MD; daughter, Sheila Mann, of Elkton, MD; sister, Louise Gray, of Nottingham, PA; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Wayne Thompson Sr.
Services for Betty June Thompson will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 24, 2019