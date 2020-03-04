Home

Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Betty L. Biggs


1937 - 2020
Betty L. Biggs Obituary
Betty Louise Biggs, 82 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on March 3, 2020 in Laurelwood Care Center at Elkton.

Mrs. Biggs was born on July 23, 1937, daughter of the late Paul White and Madalyn Price Benson. She was a 1956 graduate of Chesapeake City High School where she was Class President and organized the senior prom. Betty enjoyed cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. Over the years she worked for the Kitty Knight House, Granary Restaurant, the Pilots Association and at Petro. Betty was a member of Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687 Ladies Auxiliary.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William 'Boots' H. Biggs; children Christine Albright and William Randy Biggs and brother James White.

Mrs. Biggs is survived by her children, Charles Biggs of Hurlock, MD and Madalyn Biggs of Baltimore, MD; son in law, John Albright of Elkton; granddaughter Angela Rodgers and husband Richard of Elkton; 2 great grandchildren Jacob and Tyler Rodgers.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 12 noon in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd. Suite 134, Elkton, MD. 21921

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 6, 2020
