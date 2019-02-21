|
Betty L. Russell, 65, of North East, MD, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home.
Born in the Philadelphia, PA area, on Oct. 4, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ann (Jones) Dussell.
Betty was a customer service representative for Jackson Immune Research, West Grove, PA. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed boating and loved to read. She was a member of the "Card Girls", playing cards every Tuesday evening.
Survivors include her loving husband, David K. Russell; one son, John Patrick McAleer, of Wilmington, DE; a sister, Carol Venuto; two brothers: Larry and Jimmy Dussell; and her granddaughter, Rosie Gutierrez.
In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded by her daughter, Aimee Rebecca Unruh.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 22, 2019