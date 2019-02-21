Betty Lorraine Warren, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Gilford Springs, PA, on February 24, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Floyd B. and Ruth Overcash Bender.

Mrs. Warren had worked as a seamstress for Elkton Fashions and in the upholstery division of JC Penney. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and was a lay member of the Peninsula-Delaware Conference. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching television and shopping.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Ashley and husband, David, Valrico, FL, Steven Warren and wife, Terrie, North East, MD, and Pastor Cheryl Snyder and husband, Eugene, Elkton, MD; sisters, Donna Shoop, Janet Shoop, both of Chambersburg, PA, and Norma Jones, Martinsburg, WV; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Warren was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Carvel T. Warren; and siblings, Richard Bender, Robert Bender, Gladys Swartz, Doris Kiser, and Marlin Bender.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church, 440 Union Church Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union United Methodist Church, in care of the above address.

