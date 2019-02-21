Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Warren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty L. Warren Obituary
Betty Lorraine Warren, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Gilford Springs, PA, on February 24, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Floyd B. and Ruth Overcash Bender.
Mrs. Warren had worked as a seamstress for Elkton Fashions and in the upholstery division of JC Penney. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and was a lay member of the Peninsula-Delaware Conference. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching television and shopping.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Ashley and husband, David, Valrico, FL, Steven Warren and wife, Terrie, North East, MD, and Pastor Cheryl Snyder and husband, Eugene, Elkton, MD; sisters, Donna Shoop, Janet Shoop, both of Chambersburg, PA, and Norma Jones, Martinsburg, WV; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Warren was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Carvel T. Warren; and siblings, Richard Bender, Robert Bender, Gladys Swartz, Doris Kiser, and Marlin Bender.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church, 440 Union Church Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union United Methodist Church, in care of the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now