Betty Lee Bradford, 89, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Berryville, VA on November 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Goldie Huff Roberts.Mrs. Bradford enjoyed crafting, bowling and mostly spending time with her family. She had worked in retail sales at Catos and had been the snack bar attendant at Elk Lanes.Survivors include her children, Carol Ann Muncy (Louis), Greer, SC, Sandy Staines, Elkton, MD and Earl Bradford (Cathy), Elkton, MD; sister Barbara Moore, Rising Sun, MD and grandchildren, Michael Staines (Renee), Ronald Staines (friend-Nicole), Athena O'Dell (Steven) and their children, Jade and Seth O'Dell.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bradford was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Morris Warrington Bradford, and daughter-in-law, Denise Bradford.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church, 392 Blake Road, Elkton, MD 21921.Services are private with interment in Cherry Hill MethodistCemetery.