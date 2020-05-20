Our loss is Heaven's gain. Betty Lou (MacCauley) Jeansonne, left our world on Monday, May, 18, 2020. If you spent time with Betty, you knew her love of family, conversations, and coffee. She rejoins her loving husband of 50+ years, Russell "Pop" Jeansonne, her parents, Jane "Granny" Eldreth and Paul Eldreth, sister and brother Hazel Janney and Dick Eldreth, and furry friends Fifi, Candi, and Feather. She is survived by her son, Russell Jr. and his wife Hazel of Perrysburg, Ohio and daughter, Sherri Jugler, and husband, Richard, of Vincent, Ohio; four grandsons, James, Dennis (Carey), Christopher, and Matthew; five great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ryan, Dylan, Chase, Genevieve; brothers, Paul Eldreth Jr., and Kenny Eldreth; sisters, Pauline White, Helen O'Connell, and Janie Racine; sister-in-law, Mabel Eldreth; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Born in Colora, Maryland, Betty is a 1953 graduate of Rising Sun High School where she played multiple sports. Betty worked at various military institutions, including Aberdeen Proving Ground where she met her husband, Russell, who was stationed there. The couple raised their children in Rising Sun, Maryland after Russell retired from the military. She later retired from the Perry Point VA Medical Center in Maryland. In 1981, Betty and Russell moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where she lived before moving to Perrysburg, Ohio to live with her son and daughter-in-law in 2010.
Betty enjoyed visiting and playing card games with family, Bingo, fishing, and going to the casino. Later, she enjoyed having meals with her friends at Waterford at Levis Commons. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers at Waterford and the nurses from Elara Caring for their kindness and support.
Visitation and Services for Betty will be private due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.
To honor Betty, please consider calling a friend or family member to share a laugh, tell them you love them, and warm your hands around a good cup of coffee.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to The Special Olympics of Delaware www.sode.org.
To leave a special message for Betty Lou's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 20, 2020.