|
|
Betty M. Dye, age 78, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born in Oxford, PA on December 19, 1941 to the late Ambrose Estel Keys, Sr. and Bessie May (Hall) Keys.
Betty enjoyed cosmetology and served the community by teaching at Rochelle's School of Cosmetology in Elkton, MD. She was an active member of the North East Lions Club for many years. Betty had a passion for gardening, which included her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved spending time at the beach with her sisters; taking long walks and reminiscing. In her free time, she enjoyed reading a good book. Her most treasured times were spent with her family, sisters, and beloved grandchildren. Betty will be dearly missed by many.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Leon Roger Dye; sons: James L. Dye and his wife, Dary and John L. Dye and his wife, Maggie; daughters: Roxanne Cameron and Cynthia Ortega and her husband, Art Hersh; grandchildren: Shane and Austin Glessner, Jaclyn Ortega and Christopher Culver, Robert Battista and Hannah Dye and James L. Dye, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Major, Hollis, and Kira Ortega- Wright; siblings: Mary Dye, Carl Keys, John Keys, Daniel Keys, Pete Keys, Bonnie Jones, Judy Radcliffe, Freida Funk, Lonnie Keys, Raymond Keys, and Wilma Corum.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at West Nottingham Cemetery, 133 Harrisville Road, Colora, MD 21917. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to a and sent in care of the funeral home: P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 10, 2020