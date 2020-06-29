Betty M. (Barcus) Kline
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. Kline, 84 of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 peacefully at her home.

She was born in New Jersey on May 8, 1936, the daughter of Laura and Walter Barcus.

She graduated from Chesapeake City School.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother; and had a passion for all animals.

She was a life member of United Methodist Church of Chesapeake City, MD, where she was a previous Sunday school teacher for several years. Betty worked for many different business in Elkton, MD before starting and in-home day care in 1982. The in-home day care operated from 1982 to 2011. She loved her day care children tremendously.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years: Jim Kline; her son: Jimmy and companion Debbie; her sister: Catherine Carpenter; and one grandson.

She was preceded in death by a daughter: Debbie; her mother and father; and two brothers.

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved