Betty M. Kline, 84 of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 peacefully at her home.
She was born in New Jersey on May 8, 1936, the daughter of Laura and Walter Barcus.
She graduated from Chesapeake City School.
Betty was a devoted wife and mother; and had a passion for all animals.
She was a life member of United Methodist Church of Chesapeake City, MD, where she was a previous Sunday school teacher for several years. Betty worked for many different business in Elkton, MD before starting and in-home day care in 1982. The in-home day care operated from 1982 to 2011. She loved her day care children tremendously.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years: Jim Kline; her son: Jimmy and companion Debbie; her sister: Catherine Carpenter; and one grandson.
She was preceded in death by a daughter: Debbie; her mother and father; and two brothers.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 29, 2020.