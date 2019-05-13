Cecil Whig Obituaries
|
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Betty Ross Brewer

Betty Ross Brewer Obituary
Betty Ross Brewer, 52, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Elkton, on May 28, 1966.
Betty worked as a bus driver and caregiver for the handicapped.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Brewer; a daughter, Sallie Sopko and husband Jason; two sons: Dustin Ross, Rocky Brewer; her father and stepmother: Carl and Edie Ross; brother, Dale Ross and wife Patty; sister-in-law, Deborah Ross; and six grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Ross; and a brother, William Ross.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m. at VFW Post 8185, 520 Susquehanna River Road, Port Deposit, MD. The family asks for you to bring a covered dish to share.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 15, 2019
