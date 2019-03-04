Betty Sue Knorr, 74, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the Franklin Square Medical Center of Baltimore, MD. Born March 22, 1944 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bessie Call Doane.

Mrs. Knorr was formerly employed by the Maryland Transportation Authority as Supervisor of Housekeeping at the Key Bridge of Baltimore, MD.

Mrs. Knorr is survived by her children: Robin Barrett; Paul Waters and wife Tonya; Robert Knorr and wife Kim; Debra Gibson and husband Raymond; Cathy Cronaver and husband Joe; Sandy Gilland and husband Herb; 25 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Roger Doane; sisters: Janie Tull and Barbara Peck.

Mrs. Knorr was preceded in death by her husband, James Anthony Knorr; son, Willie Barrett; and sister, Hazel Tilison.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., and/or the Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 8 p.m. at the Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene of Colora, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 7, 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Rev. Dana Howard, Senior Pastor of the Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene will officiate. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 11 a.m. at the Garden of Faith Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

