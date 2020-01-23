|
|
Billie June (Dick) Hogan, 84, was born to the late Elizabeth Pauline (Howard) and William Willard Dick in her beloved Buhl (Boise) Idaho in June, 1935. Billie grew up with two sisters, Betty Jean and Patty Ann in a western region that remained a big part of her. She met Harold (Hal) Hogan Jr., married in February 1953 in Cheyenne, Wyoming and moved back to the Philadelphia area, where they settled in their new home in Boothwyn, PA (1959) and raised their family. Billie later relocated to Delaware where she worked and lived until 1993, when she moved to rural Elkton, MD. She loved her Maryland home and was very happy with her gardening and much-loved kitties.
Billie was a striking woman who loved her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Harold O. Hogan Sr. and Jean (Hamilton) Hogan, sibling Betty Dionne, her husband(s) Hal Hogan, and Jim Wilkinson. She is survived by daughters Debbie Smith (Jim), Janice Hartman (Terry), Andrea Finn (Patrick); six grandchildren-Jenifer Comegys, Thomas J. Smith, Timothy P. Smith, Alexandra Hartman, Kai Finn, Zoey Finn; three great-grandchildren: Aidan Comegys, Kyler Rae and Sloane Smith; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and burial will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 29, 2020