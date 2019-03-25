Billie Jean Barton, 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 after a long struggle with COPD. She was at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Billie Jean was born to parents, Winston C. and Gladys M. (Reeves) Hamilton on Sept. 26, 1935 in Harlan, KY. It was in elementary school that she met the person that she would celebrate just short of 68 years of marriage with, Larry Barton Sr.

Billie gave life to three children: Gary Lee, of Harlan, KY, who passed at birth; Connie Shotwell (Barry), of Newark, DE; and Larry Jr. (Becky), of Elkton, MD. She spent her entire life making a home and caring for her husband, her children and grandchildren.

When younger, she loved to do things with her children. She would dance, play softball, badminton, do cartwheels, hang out in the pool and go on long bike rides. She loved art, music, life, and Elvis.

Billie had six grandchildren: Michelle Boggs (Mark), Larry Barton III, Kimberley Havunen (Chad), Eric Ramadan (Heather), Tristan Barton (Allura) and Haley Barton.

She is preceded in death by a son, Gary Lee Barton; parents: Winston C. and Gladys M. Hamilton; and her only sibling, Ernest W. Hamilton.

She is survived by her husband, Larry G. Barton Sr.; daughter, Connie; son, Larry Jr.; her grandchildren; great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Some of the most important things to say about this precious human being are: She was a person of faith and principles. She was strong willed and had a fighting spirit but was humble. Above all, with all of her heart and soul, she loved her husband, her family, God, and her country.

There are no words to express the love that we have for her and forever will. Losing her has left the family heartbroken. She will live on in the heart of each of those who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD, with visitation on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to: , in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary