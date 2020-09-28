1/1
Billy James Moore Sr.
1954 - 2020
Billy James Moore, Sr., 66, a resident of Conowingo, MD most of his life, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

He was the husband of Florence Elizabeth Rogers Moore with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.

Born in Ansbach, Germany he was the son of the late James Edward and Freda Betty Keuerleber Moore.

Billy was a member of New Life Faith Center, Rising Sun, MD.

He enjoyed carpentry, working with his hands and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Billy was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife; one son, Billy James Moore, Jr. (Lori) of Gap; three grandchildren, Katelyn Brooks (Phillip), Jasmyne Moore and Dawson Moore; five great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Marlyn Frazier (Larry), Freda Apgar (Dave), Linda Hensel (William) and Rose Marie Marrero (Severino).

A graveside service officiated by Rev. Larry Johnson will be held 11 am Friday, October 2, 2020 at Oxford Cemetery, 220 N. Third St., Oxford.

Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.

On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
