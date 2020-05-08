Billy Joe Eastridge
1944 - 2020
Billy Joe Eastridge, 76 of North East, MD, passed away at home Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Born in PA on March 3, 1944, he was the son of the late Floyd and Grace (Vanover) Eastridge.

He retired from Delaware Express as a Truck Driver and Mechanic.

Survived by his wife: Hazel (Barton) Eastridge; three daughters: Patty Short, Debbie Brock and Naomi Combs; three sons: Thomas Barton, Billy J. Eastridge, Jr. and Walter Eastridge; siblings: Mary Jennings, James Eastridge, Judy Barton, Janie Thomas, Donna Eastridge, Tammy Gentry, Ruth Eastridge and Tom Eastridge; 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on May 8, 2020.
