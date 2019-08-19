|
Billy Raymond Patrick, 80 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.
Born in Ashe County, NC, on August 25, 1938, he was the son of the late William G. and Oma F. (Pennington) Patrick.
He retired from Terumo, Elkton, MD after many years of service.
Billy enjoyed watching sports, reading, bird watching and animals, especially his pet ferret.
Survivors include his wife: Janice (Shoun) Patrick; one daughter: Leslie Patrick of Rising Sun, MD; one sister: Betty Lou Campbell of Salem, VA; one brother: Joseph Patrick of Elkton, MD; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by his son: Steven Ray Patrick.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 21, 2019