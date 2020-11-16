1/1
Blanche C. "Kate" Bishop
1937 - 2020
Blanche Coalson "Kate" Bishop, age 83, of Stow, MA, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the home of her daughter following a long battle with cancer.

Born on January 27, 1937, in Allen Junction, WV, she was the daughter of the late Charles Coalson, Sr., and Blanche Hedrick Coalson.

Mrs. Bishop retired from Arlon, Bear, DE, in 2004 after 30 years of service.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, William C. Bishop, Jr., Bristol, CT, Mary L. McCullough (George), Kingsland, GA, Blanche K. Ingle, Hampton, VA, Gary R. Bishop (Kim), Kirkwood, PA, and Sandra J. Sayler (Bryan), Stow, MA; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 7 sisters; and 3 brothers.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bishop was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Bishop, Sr.; and 5 siblings.

Due to Covid restrictions, funeral service with interment in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at danafarber.jimmyfund.org.

Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 16, 2020.
