Dr. Bobby Jack Pruitt
1931 - 2020
Dr. Bobby Jack Pruitt, 89, went to be with the Lord on September 2. 2020.

Dr. Pruitt was known as a Pastor of Pastors. Founding churches in WA, TN and MD and was the Founding Pastor of Spirit and Life Bible Church in Elkton, Maryland. Pastored there for over 30 years and then traveled around the eastern United States and overseas encouraging churches and pastors for the last 30 years. In over 62 years of church ministry he was a pastor, Founder and President of Spirit and Life Bible College, Founder and President of Frontline Church Ministries, Founder and President of Mission Teams International sending teams to many countries around the world to preach and teach in Leadership Conferences. As an author he also educated others how to become stronger Christians and Leaders which was the greatest joy of his life. He loved missions and showed it by raising support for Spirit and Life children's home in India for over 45 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mac Burnie and Frankie Ann Pruitt; seven brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, of 70 years; children, Hilda Harrelson, (Jerry) Diana Guthrie (Larry), Bobby Pruitt (Sandy), Catrina Marshall; brothers, M.B. Pruitt, Mack Pruitt, sister Charlotte Hasson; ten grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.

Services were at Calvary Church, Johnson City, TN.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Shepherd Shapers P.O. Box 460889, San Antonio, TX 78246 in memory of Dr. Pruitt.

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 8, 2020.
