Bobby Jackie Brown, 94 of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Nathans Creek, NC on September 18, 1926, he was the son of the late Thomas and Elena Brown.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army Air Force.
Prior to his retirement, Bobby worked as a Chemical Operator for 31 years at Thiokol, Elkton, MD.
He liked tinkering in the garage and watching westerns. In his younger days, he could fix anything from cars to plumbing.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years: Doris Arlee (Watson) Brown; their children: Gary Brown of Butler, TN and Judith Brown of Elkton, MD; and his sister: Patsy Blevins of Lansing, NC.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by 5 sisters: Victoria Paisley, Paralea Toliver, Bonnie Frye, Texas Melton, Shelby Testerman; and 3 brothers: Tom Brown, Jr., Bill Brown and Dean Brown.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.
