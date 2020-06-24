Bonne Lou Clem was born on December 21, 1957 in Warrenton, Virginia and passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home in Rising Sun, Maryland, surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ernest Clem III and her parents, Don and Rosie Seel. She is survived by her children, Michelle Rivers and Ernest (Rusty) Clem IV and her grandson Henry Rivers. Bonnie leaves behind her three sisters, Donna Seel, Pamela Eierman (Paul) and Stephanie Lattomus (Michael) and a host of family and friends.



She loved spending time with her family, trips to the beach, bingo and drinking her Pepsi. Family members could count on Bonnie showing up for all their big and little moments in life. The family will hold a private celebration of life.



