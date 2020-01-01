Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon James Beard


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandon James Beard Obituary
Brandon James Beard, age 29, of Perryville, MD, went home to be with his Savior on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born August 7, 1990 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of Melissa Russell-Beard and Lloyd Eric Beard.

Brandon loved being with his family, friends, his dog Gunner, riding his motorcycle, Sunday family dinners, and working at Amtrak (RG4L). Brandon was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Orioles. His contagious smile lit up any room and he loved giving everybody a hard time. His best friends were his sisters, Brittany and Sierra, and he had a very special relationship with his Uncle Jim and cousin, Logan Russell. He will be deeply missed by Zack Barber, Tyler Hindman, Samantha Kreiner, Caitlin Boushell, RG4L and so many others. His family and friends will miss his big bear hugs and unforgettable laugh.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Melissa Russell-Beard (Guy Miller); father and step-mother, Lloyd Eric and Erika Beard; sisters, Brittany Beard (Carlos Ayala) and Sierra Johnson (Taylor Roland); brother, Sean Beard; maternal grandmother, Hope Russell (Bob Ward); paternal grandparents, Arnold Beard and Yvonne Beard; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Laura Russell Jr.; aunt and uncle, Tricia and Stanley Canton; aunt, Lizette Beard; great aunt and uncle, Susan and Doug Tyrol; and cousin, Logan Russell.

Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Russell Sr.; great-grandparents, John and Betty Moore, and Wallace and Dorothy Russell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the House of Hope Animal Rescue of North East, MD, and the Grass Roots Rescue of Milton, DE, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 5 PM until 9 PM, at the funeral home with a second visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Immediately following the funeral service, a Celebration of Life will follow at the Perryville Fire House.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -