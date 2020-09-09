Brandy Renee Bernier of Rising Sun, MD, age 45, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born in Havre de Grace, MD on April 9, 1975 to Alan Dale Bernier and Joyce Elaine (Sullins) Bernier.
Brandy attended Cecil Community College for Nursing and went on to work as a nursing assistant at Union Hospital in Elkton. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, often going fishing and hiking. Brandy loved animals.
Brandy is survived by her husband, Brian Testerman; two sons: Shawn Michael Adams and Eric Jacob Testerman both of Rising Sun, MD; granddaughter, Isabella Adams; her parents, Joyce and Alan Bernier as well as be beloved cat, Church.
Service for Brandy will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "National Breast Cancer Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
