1/1
Brandy Bernier
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandy Renee Bernier of Rising Sun, MD, age 45, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born in Havre de Grace, MD on April 9, 1975 to Alan Dale Bernier and Joyce Elaine (Sullins) Bernier.

Brandy attended Cecil Community College for Nursing and went on to work as a nursing assistant at Union Hospital in Elkton. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, often going fishing and hiking. Brandy loved animals.

Brandy is survived by her husband, Brian Testerman; two sons: Shawn Michael Adams and Eric Jacob Testerman both of Rising Sun, MD; granddaughter, Isabella Adams; her parents, Joyce and Alan Bernier as well as be beloved cat, Church.

Service for Brandy will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "National Breast Cancer Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved