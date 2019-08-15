Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
108 Stokes Street
Havre de Grace, MD
Brenda Anne Crowe-Krautter


1946 - 2019
Brenda Anne Crowe-Krautter, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, DE on July 29, 1946 to the late Ollie Edward Crowe and Dorothy Almedia (McCreary) Crowe. Brenda worked as a Dental Assistant for many years with Paul Levine in Elkton, MD and Newark Dental Associates in Newark, Delaware prior to her retirement. She was a graduate of Christiana High School class of 1964 and was a member of the hostess club, knitting club and chorus.

Brenda is survived by her three children: Eric E. Blomquist and wife Nancy. Michelle Blomquist-Hamilton and husband John, Lisa Blomquist-Martin and Fiance', Jake Porter. She had seven grandchildren: Emily Martin, Alyssa Robinson, Jacqui Blomquist, Eileen Richards, Samantha Wood, Harlan, Hunter and Joshua Russell and Ashley Phipps, she had five great- grandchildren; Mason and Maximilius Plank, Benjamin and Lily Wood and Olivia Sichette. Her family was her pride and joy and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the bright spot in her life.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, 108 Stokes Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Pastor Ron Smith will officiate her service. There will be a luncheon immediately following at the church.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 16, 2019
