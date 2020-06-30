Brenda D. Wheatley, 61, of New Castle, DE, formerly of North East, MD, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 25, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Dorothy McVey Wheatley.Mrs. Wheatley was a chef at Pat's Pizza and previously worked as a nurse's aide. She loved to dance, listen to music, collecting, and being with family and friends.Survivors include her daughter, Tanya Tretta and husband, Joseph, Bel Air, MD; grandchildren, Brandon Nance, Lauryn Nance and Taylor Mann; and siblings, Robert McVey, Debbie Richards, Daniel Wheatley, Jeff Wheatley and Terry Wheatley.Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Visitation 10 a.m.