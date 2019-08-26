|
Bruce A. Brooks, 65 of Earleville, MD passed away on August 25, 2019.
Bruce was born on August 14, 1954, son of the late Robert C. and Mary Ann Keller Brooks. He was raised in Mountville, PA and has lived in the Earleville area for over 30 years. Bruce worked as a contractor for Shone Lumber Company for over 20 years. He enjoyed boating down the C&D Canal and spending time with his granddaughters. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, who loved to watch the Eagles and Phillies claim victory. He was also a generous neighbor and was always willing to offer a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Deborah Pearce Brooks, children Jennifer Mattson of Chesapeake City, MD and Wm. Andrew Carroll of Washington, DC; sisters Roberta Garber (Richard) of Blairs Mills, PA and Jody Vendetti (Robert) of York, PA and granddaughters, Kiley and Abbie Mattson.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be offered to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 28, 2019