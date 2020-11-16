Bruce Allen "Mister" Sprout, age 61, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Cecil County on November 20, 1958, he was the son of the late George K. and Mildred Vesper Sprout.Mr. Sprout worked in the construction industry. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.Survivors include his son, Shane Williams (Liz), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Landon and Mollie; siblings, Donnie Sprout, Dorothy Sprout, and Debra Gibson; and canine companion, Diesel.In addition to his parents, Mr. Sprout was preceded in death by his brother, George Sprout.Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.