Bruce Page Jennings, 58, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home with his family, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the son of the late Reverend Bernard and Marie Jennings. He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Jennings; his sons: Cameron and Cody Jennings; two brothers: Craig Jennings and his wife Linda, from Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire; Philip Jennings and his wife Lisa, from Havre de Grace; nephews: Chad and Colby Walker; Christopher, Austin and Connor Jennings; Brendan Ethredge; nieces: Christina Marie, Amanda Ethredge; great nephews: Cade, Caleb and Colton Walker; Jacob Jennings; great nieces: Chloe and Campbell Walker; special sister and brother in law, Chuck and Pam Walker; lifelong friend, Richard Wooten; as well as many close family and friends.

Bruce loved spending time with his family and friends, going to car shows and especially cruising in his 1969 Chevelle. He also loved listening to live music, working in his garden, and fishing.

A memorial service will be held on June 26, 12 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 North Union Ave., Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or St John's Episcopal Church in Havre de Grace. Published in The Cecil Whig on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary