Bruce Thomas Cook, 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Born in Bryson City, NC, on March 11, 1941, he was a son of the late Pink J. Cook Sr. and Minnie B. (Sutton) Alderman. Bruce worked as a talented construction superintendent with Nowland Associates in Newark and retired after a long career. He was a master carpenter and specialized in building ornate staircases.

Bruce always had a smile on his face while telling stories and making others laugh with his jokes. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Bruce as an avid sports fan and loved watching horse races. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, great grandfather and uncle.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his siblings: Raymond Cook, Pink Cook Jr., Louise Davis, Ruthann Barnes; and grandson, W. Patrick Ledwith IV. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beatrice J. (Tweed) Cook; children: Paula M. Ledwith (William), Melanie A. Wimbley, Daniel C. Slagle (R.J.), Deborah J. Day (Douglas); siblings: Agnes Davis (Ralph), Thelma Woodard, Evelyn McGough (Thomas), Barbara Laswell (Roy); grandchildren: Ashley Borawski (Ryan), Chad Day, Lindsay Slagle; great grandson, Mason Johnston; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 p.m until 1 pm on Thursday, April 25 at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, in honor of Bruce's late grandson, Patrick.

