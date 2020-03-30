|
Bryan A. Gibney, age 80, passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at Union Hospital after complications from surgery. He was a lifetime resident of Rising Sun, Md., a heavy equipment operator by trade and an auctioneer for many years. He is survived by his wife Gem C. Gibney, 3 sons, Larry Brown, Patrick (Cathy) Gibney and Kenney (Denise) Gibney, two stepchildren Gem (Bob) Bennett and Nick (Tammy) Manes, two brothers and one sister, Jim Gibney, George (Ruthann) Gibney and Ruth (Bill) Fulmer, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Grace (Byers) Gibney and Bryan W. Gibney, his first wife Evelyn "Peewee" (Ragan) Gibney, one sister Mary Gibney Logan and a sister in law Sue Gibney. Bryan performed a caring and selfless act by donating his body for the advancement of medical education in Maryland so there will be no funeral services.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020